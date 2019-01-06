RPM International (RPM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:RPM traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,528. RPM International has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Ballbach purchased 3,360 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.53 per share, with a total value of $200,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $789,367.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

