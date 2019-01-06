RPM International (RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. RPM International updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

NYSE RPM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

In related news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.53 per share, with a total value of $200,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

