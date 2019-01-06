Rubycoin (RBY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00001999 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00058978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,463,082 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.