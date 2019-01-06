Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUSHA. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

