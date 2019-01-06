RussiaCoin (RC) One Day Volume Hits $48.00

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, RussiaCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $302,953.00 and $48.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RussiaCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007185 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020234 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00226800 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013627 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000296 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000933 BTC.

RussiaCoin Profile

RussiaCoin (RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info.

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RussiaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RussiaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.