Ryder System (R) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $51.82. 727,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 890,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

