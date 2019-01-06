Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner bought 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,055.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $113,158 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 59.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,688. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

