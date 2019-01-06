Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 4,865,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

WARNING: “Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Shares Up 7.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/sabien-technology-group-snt-shares-up-7-1.html.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.