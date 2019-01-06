Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 4,865,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.
Sabien Technology Group Company Profile (LON:SNT)
Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.