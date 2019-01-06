Santander Consumer USA (SC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.77.

SC opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,167,000 after buying an additional 2,966,681 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,040,000 after buying an additional 1,720,255 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 965,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 942,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2,506.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 906,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 872,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 754,163 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

