Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.22 and last traded at $115.43. 1,987,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,206,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 281,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

