Scientific Games (SGMS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 1,745,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $5,079,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,764.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,000. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 125.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scientific Games by 1,643.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

