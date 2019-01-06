Seabridge Gold (SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 0.03. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 350.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

