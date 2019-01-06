Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,533. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.