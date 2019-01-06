Shaw Communications (SJR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications continues to benefit from strong wireless business primarily due to increase in subscriber base. Additionally, higher average revenue per unit (ARPU) is also aiding the wireless growth. This momentum is expected to continue as the company may benefit from an increasing data-driven environment. Moreover, robust performance by the company’s wireless operations that cover almost half of the Canadian population are expected to boost the top line. Further, we are bullish about Shaw Communications’ initiative to deploy 700 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum, which further improves the network quality. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, continuing losses in the wireline segment is expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, customers’ shift to lower margin video packages is also expected to hurt top-line growth on a year-over-year basis.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $19.08. 502,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,265,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,071,000 after buying an additional 3,129,137 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,789,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,380,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,020,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,614,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

