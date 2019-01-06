Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 704 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,207. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

