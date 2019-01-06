SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

SHECY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.13. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

