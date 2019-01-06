Shore Capital Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for The Mission Marketing Group (TMMG)

Shore Capital restated their top pick rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of LON TMMG opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Thursday. The Mission Marketing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

In other The Mission Marketing Group news, insider Andrew Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,240.30).

The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

