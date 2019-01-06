Siebert Financial (SIEB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of SIEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 11,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,333. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 90.11% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 3,930.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 312,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 183.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 183.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

