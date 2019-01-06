Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO opened at $33.69 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,658 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,614 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.