Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. CL King began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,911. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.33%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 979.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

