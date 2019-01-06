Skychain (SKCH) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Skychain token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $15,862.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skychain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skychain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.02197982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00155671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00215719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024804 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024807 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skychain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skychain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.