Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $891,350. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). Sleep Number had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 490.11%. The company had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/sleep-number-corp-snbr-holdings-raised-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.