Smartlands (SLT) Price Reaches $3.44 on Top Exchanges

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00084025 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Smartlands has a total market cap of $17.54 million and $1.05 million worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.02229836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00156637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00212987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

