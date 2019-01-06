Smith & Nephew (SN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,477 ($19.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,457 ($19.04) to GBX 1,692 ($22.11) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,457.67 ($19.05).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,432.50 ($18.72) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,173 ($15.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

