Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,774 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 65.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,263,000 after purchasing an additional 305,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 692,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 348.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 484,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $150.77 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

