Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCGLY. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Societe Generale stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 451,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,367. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Societe Generale will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

