SolarCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,157.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00986632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001218 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000650 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,586,737 coins and its circulating supply is 49,728,897 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

