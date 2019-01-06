Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Vertical Group set a $29.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

SEDG traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.08. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 298.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

