Sonoco Products Co (SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SON stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $791,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532 shares of company stock worth $85,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 179,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,415,000 after buying an additional 70,837 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.