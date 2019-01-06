SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,067. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

