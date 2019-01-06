Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

SBSI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,433. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 25.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,134 shares of company stock worth $98,467. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans.

