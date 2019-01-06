Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 490,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 463,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONCE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spark Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spark Therapeutics to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $203,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

