Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 263,766.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

