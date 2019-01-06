Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Barker bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $26,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,121,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 343,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 540,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 166,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.