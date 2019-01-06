SPX Corp (SPXC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SPX worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 533.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of SPX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $26.87 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

