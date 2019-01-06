Square (SQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square continues to benefit from its growing gross payments volume. Further, contributions from Weebly and Zesty buyouts remain major positives. Additionally, strong product lines such as Virtual Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Caviar are performing well. Hence, these are aiding the company’s top-line growth. Also, improving business loan processing via Square Capital is a tailwind. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains positive for Square’s business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Further, intensifying competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain headwinds.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Square to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.63.

SQ opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.80, a PEG ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $7,964,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $145,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,097 shares of company stock valued at $178,335,514 in the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Square by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Square by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Square by 56.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Square by 105.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Square by 201.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 702,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

