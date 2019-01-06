Standex Int’l (SXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SXI. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Standex Int’l from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Standex Int’l stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 77,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,300. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $861.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Standex Int’l’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int'l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

