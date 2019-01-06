StarCredits (STRC) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Top Exchanges

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, StarCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. StarCredits has a total market capitalization of $381,573.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCredits token can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.02209252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00156155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00216248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024798 BTC.

About StarCredits

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here. StarCredits’ official website is backto.earth.

StarCredits Token Trading

StarCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

