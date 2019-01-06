Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,900.00 ($33,971.63).

Shares of Starpharma stock opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.13. Starpharma Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.64 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of A$1.67 ($1.18).

Get Starpharma alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL) Insider Purchases A$47,900.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/starpharma-holdings-limited-spl-insider-purchases-a47900-00-in-stock.html.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.