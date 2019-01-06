Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL) Insider Purchases A$47,900.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,900.00 ($33,971.63).
Shares of Starpharma stock opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.13. Starpharma Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.64 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of A$1.67 ($1.18).
About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.