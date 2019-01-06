Startcoin Reaches Market Cap of $82,868.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $82,868.00 and $261.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023222 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000270 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.