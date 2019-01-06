Stipend One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Stipend has a market cap of $608,124.00 and $12.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last week, Stipend has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,024,669 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

