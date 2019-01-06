Stryker (SYK) Price Target Cut to $169.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.68.

Shares of SYK opened at $157.06 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $1,508,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock worth $1,981,471 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 39,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

