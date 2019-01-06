SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

SSUMY stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

