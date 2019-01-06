Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,018,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 681,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

