Summer Infant (SUMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMMER INFANT, INC. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded durable juvenile health, safety and wellness products (for ages upto three years), which are sold principally to large U.S. retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories, including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers and related nursery, health and safety products, booster and potty seats, soft goods, bouncers, strollers, travel accessories, highchairs and swings. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summer Infant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

SUMR stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $91,017. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.65% of Summer Infant worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

