Sun Life Financial (SLF) & Independence (IHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 8.15% 13.74% 1.07% Independence 11.91% 11.56% 4.88%

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sun Life Financial pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independence has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Life Financial and Independence, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.91%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Independence.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Independence’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $22.62 billion 0.90 $1.92 billion $3.20 10.53 Independence $320.49 million 1.73 $42.04 million N/A N/A

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Independence on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments. The company offers life, health, long-term and short-term disability, absence management, medical stop-loss, and dental insurance, as well as vision and voluntary insurance, such as accident and critical illness. It also provides a suite of voluntary benefits solutions to individual plan members, including post-employment life and health plans; asset management and group retirement products and services; and contribution pension plans and defined benefit solutions, as well as mutual funds. The company distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. Sun Life Financial Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

