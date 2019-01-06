SuperCom (SPCB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuperCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of SuperCom stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.38. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

