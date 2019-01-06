Symantec Co. (SYMC) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Symantec were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 154.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 111.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 1,481.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,554,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 1,456,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

