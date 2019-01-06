Synlogic (SYBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYBX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,668. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $178.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,100,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,182,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,958,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

