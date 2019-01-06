Sypris Solutions (SYPR) versus Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Head to Head Analysis

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Rudolph Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $82.29 million 0.25 -$10.82 million ($0.54) -1.80 Rudolph Technologies $255.10 million 2.59 $32.90 million $1.04 19.94

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rudolph Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Rudolph Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rudolph Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rudolph Technologies has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Rudolph Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -5.32% -38.12% -10.19% Rudolph Technologies 13.36% 13.13% 11.33%

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Sypris Solutions on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts; and software licensing services. The company markets and sells its products to analog, logic, memory, RF, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMs, and flat panel display manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

